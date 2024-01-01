Ersson stopped 29 of 32 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Flames. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Ersson came up just short as the Flames rallied in the third period, and the Flyers failed to keep pace. It's been 14 games since he gave up more than three goals, which he's only done in his first two outings this season. Overall, Ersson is at 9-5-2 with a 2.54 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 16 appearances. He's earned a fairly even share of the crease lately, though Carter Hart should be expected to get at least a majority of the starts for the rest of the campaign.