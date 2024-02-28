Ersson stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Ersson faced only 22 shots over the full contest, but he still earned his 17th win of the season and the 23rd of his young career. He had to be sharp for most of the game - he finished with a .909 save percentage - as it was close until the Flyers scored three unanswered goals on Andrei Vasilevskiy to start the third period. Ersson has become the defacto No. 1 goalie for the Flyers as he's played in 14 of their last 16 games with six wins during that span. Be aware that the Flyers' overall record may not be ideal for his fantasy value.