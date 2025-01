Ersson turned aside 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

The Flyers dominated the second period to take a 3-1 lead, and Ersson made sure it held up despite facing 15 shots in the final frame alone. The 25-year-old goalie has won three straight starts, and over six outings since Christmas, he's gone 5-1-0 with a stellar 1.77 GAA and .931 save percentage.