Ersson will guard the road goal Monday against Anaheim, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ersson, who has won his past two outings, will make a fourth straight start. He has stopped 52 of 57 shots in victories over San Jose and Los Angeles after getting the hook from his NHL debut against Carolina on Dec. 23. The Ducks sit 31st in the league this season with 2.27 goals per game.