Ersson will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Sunday.

Ersson allowed one goal on 19 shots in his previous outing versus the Canucks, but he exited the game due to dehydration. He was healthy enough to serve as backup versus the Kraken on Friday, and he'll now be between the pipes again Sunday. Ersson has played well lately, going 13 games without allowing more than three goals with a 9-3-1 record in that span.