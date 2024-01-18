Ersson will defend the home crease versus Dallas on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson has been outstanding this season, as he has not given up more than three goals in a game since Oct. 28. Ersson has won two straight games, including a shutout in Winnipeg in his last start Jan. 13, stopping 35 shots. He is 11-5-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Ersson will have his hands full against the Stars, who have found the back of the net 16o times, third in the NHL.