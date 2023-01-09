Ersson will get the starting nod for Monday's road tilt with the Sabres, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Since coughing up five goals in his NHL debut, Ersson has won three straight games while posting an impressive .930 save percentage. The 23-year-old will make his fifth straight road appearance to begin his NHL career. With Carter Hart struggling (.894 save percentage in 13 games since the start of December), Ersson could start carving out a larger chunk of the workload in Philadelphia.