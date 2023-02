Ersson will guard the road goal Monday against Calgary.

Ersson will make his first NHL start since stopping 25 shots in a 5-2 win over Anaheim on Jan. 17. In eight appearances with the Flyers this season, he has posted a 5-0-0 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The Flames rank 16th in the league this year with 3.14 goals per game.