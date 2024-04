Ersson will defend the road goal Saturday against the Blue Jackets.

Ersson has gone 1-2-2 over his past six outings, allowing 20 goals on 125 shots (.840 save percentage) during that span. Through 46 appearances this season, he has a 21-16-7 record with a 2.81 GAA and an .891 save percentage. Columbus sits 25th in the league with 2.84 goals per contest this campaign.