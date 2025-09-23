default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ersson will defend the road net in preseason action against the Canadiens on Tuesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson is poised to stay in the crease for the entire game. He earned a 22-17-5 record with two shutouts, a 3.14 GAA and an .883 save percentage across 47 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.

More News