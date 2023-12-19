Ersson will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Devils.

Carter Hart won't be able to make his scheduled start because of an illness, so Ersson will play for a fourth straight contest. Cal Petersen, who was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, will serve as the backup. The 24-year-old Ersson is coming off a 33-save shutout win over Detroit on Saturday. He has posted a 7-3-2 record this season with a 2.57 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 12 outings. The Devils sit seven in the league this campaign with 3.48 goals per contest.