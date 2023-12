Ersson will patrol the visiting crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Ersson has won his last three starts, culminating in his first shutout of the season Nov. 25, as he stopped 25 shots in a 1-0 win over the Islanders. Ersson is 4-3-1 with a 2.78 GAA and .881 save percentage this season. He should see plenty of rubber, as the Penguins are averaging 33.5 shots on goal, third-most in the NHL.