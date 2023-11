Ersson will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game versus the Sharks.

Ersson was sharp in his last start Friday against the Sabres, stopping 21 of 22 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 victory. He'll try to pick up his second win of the season in a highly-favorable road matchup with a San Jose squad that's struggled immensely to the tune of an 0-9-1 record to start the year.