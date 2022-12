Ersson will defend the blue paint during Thursday's road game versus the Sharks, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Ersson was a little shaky in his NHL debut Friday against the Hurricanes, surrendering five goals on 30 shots en route to a 6-5 defeat. He'll try to secure his first career NHL victory in a favorable road matchup with a San Jose team that's 4-10-5 at home this season.