Ersson will patrol the road crease versus the Blues on Tuesday, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ersson was decent in his last start Sunday versus the Penguins, stopping 27 of 30 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a St. Louis squad that's averaging 3.16 goals per game at home this campaign, 17th in the NHL.