Ersson will tend the road twine against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
Ersson has struggled through seven outings in March, posting a 1-4-1 record, .842 save percentage and 3.93 GAA. Toronto is 3-3-0 in its last six games while generating 18 goals in that span. Ersson is 1-1-1 with a 4.26 GAA and an .857 save percentage over three career appearances against the Maple Leafs.
