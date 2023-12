Ersson will defend the road net in Vancouver on Thursday.

Ersson saw his three-game winning streak come to an end a week ago versus Nashville, as he gave up three goals on 30 shots in a 4-2 loss. Overall, Ersson is 8-4-2 with a 2.56 GAA and an .899 save percentage. He will have a tough matchup versus the Canucks, who lead the NHL in goals with 135.