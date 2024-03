Ersson will guard the home net Saturday against the Bruins.

Ersson made 30 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina in his last start Thursday. Overall, the 24-year-old netminder is 20-14-6 with an .898 save percentage and 2.68 GAA this season. Ersson will face a Bruins team that's averaging 3.32 goals per game.