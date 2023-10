Ersson will tend the crease in Dallas on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Ersson will get his first start of the season with Felix Sandstrom as his backup. Carter Hart is healthy but is getting the night off, according to coach John Tortorella. Ersson was 6-3-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .899 save percentage in 12 appearances last season. Ersson will face the Stars, who have scored seven goals in three contests.