Ersson will patrol the visiting crease in Montreal on Thursday.

Ersson's play has been spotty over the last seven games, as he is 3-2-2 with a 4.16 GAA and an .861 save percentage. He is 21-14-7 with three shutouts this season. Ersson picked up the win in his only appearance this season versus the Canadiens, giving up two goals on 19 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory.