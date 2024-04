Ersson will guard the home crease Tuesday against Washington, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ersson was excellent in his last start, stopping all 20 shots in a 1-0 win over the Devils on Saturday. The 24-year-old has had an up-and-down year thus far, recording an .890 save percentage and a 23-18-7 record in 50 appearances. He will have a tough matchup against Washington, which would clinch a playoff spot with a win.