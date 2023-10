Ersson will guard the home net Saturday against the Ducks, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ersson struggled in his first start of the season, allowing five goals on 25 shots in an overtime loss to the Stars. The 25-year-old netminder will get another shot Saturday against the Ducks, as he appears to have earned the backup job in Philadelphia over Felix Sandstrom. Ersson played in 12 games with the Flyers last season, going 6-3-1 with an .899 save percentage.