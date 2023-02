Ersson stopped 32 of 35 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Ersson, making his first NHL start since Jan. 17, held Calgary to one goal through the first two periods before allowing a pair in the third. The Flyers would hang on for a one-goal win, despite being outshot 35-to-22. The 23-year-old Errson improves to 6-0-0 with a .913 save percentage to start his career. He could be in line for an extended look in Philadelphia if Carter Hart continues to struggle.