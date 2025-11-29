Ersson stopped 28 of 31 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Ersson has avoided defeat in regulation in three of his last four starts. However, that record doesn't tell the whole story, as the 26-year-old netminder has also posted a save percentage of .890 or lower in three of those outings. As such, and considering he's entrenched in a backup role, it's hard to trust Ersson in fantasy going forward.