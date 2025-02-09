Ersson made 31 saves on the 33 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-2 win against the Penguins.

Ersson tended a clean first period before allowing one goal in each of the final two periods Saturday. He faced a high volume of shots, including nine off the stick of Anthony Beauvillier. The 25-year-old netminder has a 16-10-3 record with a .896 save percentage and a 2.81 GAA in 31 appearances this season. He is unbeaten in his past two starts and has seven wins in his last 11 outings. Ersson continues to hold value as a streaming option in standard formats. He will serve as the injury replacement for New Jersey's Jacob Markstrom on Team Sweden for the 4 Nations Face-Off and can build up momentum for the final stretch of NHL play during that time.