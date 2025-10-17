Ersson allowed four goals on just 14 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Winnipeg, with the Jets' finally goal getting scored into an empty net.

Both defenses were stingy, as the Flyers wound up out-shooting the visitors 17-15 on the night, but Ersson was victimized by some bad zone clearances and bad bounces -- Morgan Barron's game-winner late in the second period caromed into the net after hitting Noah Cates in the back. Ersson has split the workload with Dan Vladar in the Philly crease so far, going 0-1-1 in two starts while giving up eight goals on 53 shots -- a far cry from Vladar's four goals allowed on 60 shots.