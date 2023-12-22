Ersson made 28 saves in a 4-2 loss to Nashville on Thursday. He allowed three goals.

Ersson has been on a tear lately with Carter Hart sidelined with illness. He's 3-1-1 with one shutout in his last five starts (Dec. 12-21) and with just 11 goals allowed. After allowing 12 goals in his first two games to start the season, Ersson has dug in and hasn't allowed more than three in a game the rest of the way. So his .899 save percentage is yanked down because of those two bad games. But when you look under the hood, Ersson might be the future in the Flyers net. Keeper and dynasty managers would be wise to inquire about his services before his manager figures out that his game has taken a leap.