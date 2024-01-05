Ersson made 26 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Ersson carried a shutout to the 5:24 mark of the third period, but Damon Severson wired a one-timer past him to cut the score to 2-1. Then Jake Bean redirected the puck over Ersson's blocker to knot the game 2-2. Johnny Gaudreau scored the only goal in the shootout. Ersson has lost his last two games, but is 9-3-1 since starting the season 0-2-1 with 14 goals allowed in two starts. Ersson is a reasonable fantasy start when he's in the blue paint, especially with the Flyers playing so well under coach John Tortorella.