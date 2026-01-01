Ersson stopped 20 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Ersson kept things close for about 30 minutes, but penalty trouble for the Flyers led to two goals for the Flames in the second period. The Flyers, on the second half of a back-to-back, couldn't get back into the game, leaving Ersson with his fifth loss in his last six outings (1-3-2). The 26-year-old netminder is now at a 6-5-4 record with a 3.09 GAA and an .867 save percentage over 15 appearances. Dan Vladar will likely get the nod for a tough matchup Saturday versus the Oilers to close out this five-game road trip.