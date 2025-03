Ersson made 13 saves in a 3-2 loss to Washington on Thursday.

The Flyers are really suffering. The team is 1-8-0 in its last nine games, and they had been shut out in two straight. Ersson himself is 1-4-1 in his last seven starts with 27 goals allowed. His teammates aren't giving him offensive or defensive support. Avoid him -- Ersson can't do this by himself.