Ersson made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to Seattle on Saturday.

Ersson has allowed 16 goals in his last four starts (0-2-1), including an early hook against Calgary on Tuesday. He returned from the 4 Nations Face-Off on a high, registering two straight wins, but has posted an .820 save percentage since then. His inconsistent play makes him an unreliable fantasy option.

