Ersson made 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to Seattle on Saturday.
Ersson has allowed 16 goals in his last four starts (0-2-1), including an early hook against Calgary on Tuesday. He returned from the 4 Nations Face-Off on a high, registering two straight wins, but has posted an .820 save percentage since then. His inconsistent play makes him an unreliable fantasy option.
More News
-
Flyers' Samuel Ersson: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Flyers' Samuel Ersson: Left alone by his teammates•
-
Flyers' Samuel Ersson: Facing Jets•
-
Flyers' Samuel Ersson: Gets early hook against Calgary•
-
Flyers' Samuel Ersson: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Samuel Ersson: Gives up five goals in OT loss•