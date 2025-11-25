Ersson stopped 15 of 17 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Lightning, with Tampa Bay's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 26-year-old netminder had little chance at either puck that got past him, and the Flyers' offense couldn't solve Andrei Vasilevskiy. It was Ersson's first regulation loss since Oct. 16, although he hasn't been getting consistent work as the No. 2 behind Daniel Vladar. On the season, Ersson's 3-2-2 in seven starts with a 3.14 GAA and .850 save percentage.