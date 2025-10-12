Ersson made 35 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

He was by far the busier goalie, as Philly was out-shot 39-23 on the night, and all the regulation goals against Ersson came during a bumpy second period. The 25-year-old is duking it out with Dan Vladar for playing time in the crease this season, with the former Flame getting the nod in the Flyers' season opener Thursday, and it could be a while before the team has a clear No. 1 in net.