Ersson stopped 18 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The five goals allowed tied Ersson's season high, and the 25-year-old netminder has yet to rediscover the form he was flashing prior to getting hurt in November. In four starts since his return from a lower-body injury, he's gone 1-3-0 with a 3.86 GAA and miserable .828 save percentage. Aleksei Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov may begin to see more work again if Ersson doesn't turn things around quickly.