Ersson allowed four goals on 27 shots in a 5-3 defeat to the Sabres on Thursday.

Ersson is currently mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 0-2-1 record to go with a 3.31 GAA. At this point, the 26-year-old netminder has fallen behind Dan Vladar as the No. 1 option for the Flyers. As such, fantasy managers probably shouldn't expect Ersson to reach the 20-win threshold this year, a mark he hit in each of the last two campaigns.