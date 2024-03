Ersson stopped 24 of 25 shots, but the Flyers till took a 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues on Monday.

Ersson continues his dramatic up-and-down play with Monday's .960 save percentage. It's hard to know if you'll get a performance like he gave against the Blues or if it'll be more like the prior game when he allowed five goals on 21 shots. In four of the last nine games, he's been at an .872 save percentage or below. In the other five starts, he's been at .909 or above. It's a roller coaster.