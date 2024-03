Ersson turned aside 30 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

The Flyers twice rallied from one-goal deficits, but they got no chance to respond after Seth Jarvis converted a 2-on-1 rush in the extra frame. Ersson has given up at least three goals in five of eight starts in March, stumbling to a 3.33 GAA and .887 save percentage on the month with a 3-3-2 record as Philly tries to cling to a playoff spot.