Ersson stopped 27 of 33 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Ersson had a very tough night. He allowed two goals in each period - including one on the power play - and yet he faced six less shots than the opposing netminder. Including Saturday's .818 save percentage, Ersson has not had a save percentage - or a win - above .900 since March 23. The Flyers are currently in a playoff position but with seven straight losses it will be difficult to trust Ersson in the lineup for fantasy managers.