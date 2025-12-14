Ersson stopped 18 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Ersson did what he could to keep the Flyers in the game, including stopping three shots during the shootout, but he was ultimately tagged with the loss. The 26-year-old has won only two of his previous five starts, going 2-2-1 with a 2.54 GAA and an .897 save percentage in that span. He's posted a save percentage below the .900 mark in his past two starts.