Flyers' Samuel Ersson: Tagged with SO loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ersson stopped 18 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Ersson did what he could to keep the Flyers in the game, including stopping three shots during the shootout, but he was ultimately tagged with the loss. The 26-year-old has won only two of his previous five starts, going 2-2-1 with a 2.54 GAA and an .897 save percentage in that span. He's posted a save percentage below the .900 mark in his past two starts.
More News
-
Flyers' Samuel Ersson: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Flyers' Samuel Ersson: Solid performance in loss•
-
Flyers' Samuel Ersson: First out for warmups•
-
Flyers' Samuel Ersson: Allows two goals in win•
-
Flyers' Samuel Ersson: First goalie off Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Samuel Ersson: Stops 28 shots, earns win•