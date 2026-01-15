Ersson turned aside six of eight shots after replacing Dan Vladar (undisclosed) in the first period Wednesday, taking the loss as the Flyers fell 5-2 to the Sabres.

It was a rough night for Philly's defense overall, and Ersson got stuck with his third straight loss when Jack Quinn's tally early in the second period proved to be the game-winner. The 26-year-old netminder has only one win in his last eight outings, going 1-5-2 with a 3.75 GAA and .840 save percentage over that stretch, but he'll likely take over as the Flyers' No. 1 in the crease for as long as Vladar is sidelined.