Ersson made 23 saves in a 7-2 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

The Flyers were horrendous in front of Ersson against one of the league's best offensive squads. That's a very bad combination. Avoid Ersson. This team is 1-8-1 in its last 10, and they have a minus-52 goal differential. Ersson deserves a medal, all things considered, but that won't help your fantasy stock.