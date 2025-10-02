Ersson will serve as the starting netminder for Thursday's preseason game at home against the Islanders, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

In addition to drawing the start Thursday, Ersson is expected to play the full game against the Islanders. The 25-year-old will likely begin the campaign as the Flyers' No. 1 netminder once again, but he had a shaky performance last year, going 22-17-5 with a 3.14 GAA and .883 save percentage over 47 regular-season appearances.