Ersson will patrol the home crease Monday against the Islanders.

Ersson is coming off a 19-save effort in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Chicago. He has allowed 13 goals on 66 shots during his three-game winless skid. In 45 appearances this season, Ersson has a 21-16-7 record with a 2.79 GAA and an .892 save percentage. The Islanders sit 22nd in the league this campaign with 2.95 goals per contest.