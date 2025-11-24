Ersson will patrol the road crease versus the Lightning on Monday.

Ersson has allowed three or more goals in all but one of his six outings but has still managed a 3-1-2 record. Even with the wins, the Swedish netminder is sporting career-worst numbers in both GAA (3.30) and save percentage (.846) to start the year. With a back-to-back against the Islanders and Devils on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Ersson is in line to make multiple starts this week.