Flyers' Samuel Ersson: Tending twine Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ersson will patrol the road crease versus the Lightning on Monday.
Ersson has allowed three or more goals in all but one of his six outings but has still managed a 3-1-2 record. Even with the wins, the Swedish netminder is sporting career-worst numbers in both GAA (3.30) and save percentage (.846) to start the year. With a back-to-back against the Islanders and Devils on Friday and Saturday, respectively, Ersson is in line to make multiple starts this week.