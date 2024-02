Ersson will patrol the home crease Monday against Arizona, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ersson has won his past two outings, having stopped 48 of 50 shots during that span. Through 27 appearances this season, he has posted a 14-9-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Arizona is tied for 20th in the league this campaign with 2.94 goals per contest.