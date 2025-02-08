Ersson will patrol the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ersson has looked good in his last two games despite going 0-1-1. He has allowed five goals on 74 shots (.932 save percentage) in the pair of games, giving him a 15-10-3 mark with a 2.84 GAA and an .894 save percentage. Ersson will face the Penguins, who are coming off a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Friday and have generated 2.88 goals per game, 17th in the NHL this season.