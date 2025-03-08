Ersson will be between the home pipes versus Seattle on Saturday.
Ersson has been shaky over his last three appearances, giving up 12 goals on only 57 shots (.789 save percentage). Ersson is 18-11-4 with a 2.94 GAA and a .889 save percentage in 36 appearances in 2024-25. The Kraken are generating 2.94 goals per game, 16th in the NHL this season.
