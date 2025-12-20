Ersson will defend the road net against the Rangers on Saturday.

Ersson has gone 0-2-1 in his last three appearances while allowing 10 goals on 76 shots. He has posted a 5-4-3 record with a 3.05 GAA and an .869 save percentage through 12 appearances this season. Dan Vladar (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game, so Aleksei Kolosov is up from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis to serve as Ersson's backup.