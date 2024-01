Ersson will patrol the home crease Saturday against Boston, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ersson has lost his past three starts, surrendering 11 goals on 69 shots during that span. He has a 12-8-3 record this season with three shutouts, a 2.46 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 24 games played. The Bruins rank sixth in the league this campaign with 3.44 goals per contest.