Ersson will guard the road goal versus Colorado on Sunday.

Ersson had won six of seven outings, stopping 169 of 184 shots, before getting pulled from Wednesday's 5-0 loss to New Jersey. He has a 15-9-2 record with a 2.86 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. Colorado ranks seventh in the league with 3.28 goals per game in 2024-25.