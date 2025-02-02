Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ersson will guard the road goal versus Colorado on Sunday.

Ersson had won six of seven outings, stopping 169 of 184 shots, before getting pulled from Wednesday's 5-0 loss to New Jersey. He has a 15-9-2 record with a 2.86 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. Colorado ranks seventh in the league with 3.28 goals per game in 2024-25.

More News